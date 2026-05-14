Lee Ki Taek Confirmed To Join Cast Of “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

Lee Ki Taek will be joining the cast of “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” as the new youngest member!

On May 14, Lee Ki Taek’s agency KEYEAST confirmed, “It’s true Lee Ki Taek will be joining ‘2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.'”

Earlier on May 12, it was announced that Yoo Seon Ho, the youngest member of the cast who joined in December 2022, will be departing from the program.

Having made his debut as a model, Lee Ki Taek has starred in various hit dramas including “Moonshine,” “The Devil Judge,” “Three Bold Siblings,” “My Happy Ending,” “Namib,” “The Practical Guide to Love,” and more. He is currently starring on the variety shows “Bonjour Bakery” and “Beopryun Road: The Monk and the Guest.”

Watch Lee Ki Tae in “The Practical Guide to Love” on Viki:

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Also watch his on-air variety show “Bonjour Bakery” below:

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