Song Joong Ki Confirmed For New Rom-Com

Song Joong Ki will be starring in KBS’s upcoming drama “Love Cloud” (literal title)!

On May 14, KBS said Song Joong Ki has been cast in “Love Cloud.” Regarding scheduling, a KBS official said it is scheduled for the first half of next year.

“Love Cloud” tells the story of a former flight instructor and a former trainee pilot who, seven years later, meet again as an air traffic controller and a pilot, respectively, in Jeju, where even love becomes weather.

Song Joong Ki will play Kang Woo Joo, an air traffic controller. Park Ji Hyun is in talks for the role of the female lead Ahn Ha Nee.

Through this project, Song Joong Ki marks his return to a KBS drama, his first since KBS 2TV’s “Descendants of the Sun.” He previously gained widespread popularity domestically and internationally through the series, which became a major hit.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

While you wait, watch Song Joong Ki and Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich”:

Watch Now

Source (1)