VIXX's Leo Signs With New Agency

VIXX’s Leo has joined a new agency!

On May 14, SUBLIME officially announced that Leo had signed an exclusive contract with the company.

“Jung Taek Woon [Leo’s given name] has established his own unique style through his music, performances, and acting,” said SUBLIME. “We will be unsparing in our support and become a trusty partner so that his unique charm can shine even brighter.”

Leo, who debuted as a member of VIXX in 2012, has since made a name for himself both as a solo artist and a musical actor. He is currently gearing up to star in the upcoming musical “Yumi’s Cells,” which opens on June 30, as the mysterious new character “Cell 109.”

Meanwhile, SUBLIME’s star-studded roster of actors currently includes Nana, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Im Soo Hyang, Seo Yea Ji, Cho Han Gyul, and more.

Watch Leo in his drama “Happy Ending Romance” with subtitles on Viki below:

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