Jeon Yeo Been And More Confirmed Alongside Jung Kyung Ho For New Rom-Com

Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Yeo Been, Choi Dae Hoon, and Kang Mal Geum will be teaming up for the new drama “Unshakable Forties’ Romance” (literal translation).

“Unshakable Forties’ Romance” is a bewitching story about a man and a woman in their forties—an age said to be unmoved by temptation—who find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other. A star anchor suffering from early andropause and a third rate writer who used to be his sworn enemy try to revive a ratings-bottomed program—only to end up reviving each other’s long-withered “romance cells.”

Jung Kyung Ho was previously confirmed to play Na Yi Jun, YCB newsroom’s star anchor. He grew up without major hardships in an ordinary middle-class family, scored a perfect score on the college entrance exam, and became the youngest anchor ever—an exceptional figure. However, he is told to step down from the main news and eventually becomes in charge of a low-ratings program and meets Seo Hae Yoon, who appears to be without an ounce of elegance.

Jeon Yeo Been is set to star as writer Seo Hae Yoon, who chases after sensational news and viewership. Having worked across various news stations over 10 years, Seo Hae Yoon has faced all sorts of hardship. If it’s for the sake of increasing viewership, Seo Hae Yoon doesn’t care if the news is gossip. With her life in chaos due to her program being about to be shut down, she only faces even more chaos with the arrival of Na Yi Jun. Meeting at an age in which their hormones make their emotions even more confusing, the two will portray a mature romance as their love cells belated come to life.

Furthermore, Choi Dae Hoon and Kang Mal Geum will portray a realistic couple who meet after divorcing their previous partners.

Choi Dae Hoon will play YCB newsroom reporter Ji Han Soo. Although he wanted to become a news anchor like his close friend Na Yi Joon, he was unable to do so due to a critical pronunciation issue. Harboring wounds after being abandoned in his first marriage despite being loyal in love, he still dreams of romance.

Kang Mal Geum will transform into broadcast writer Heo Mi Eun who is like an older sister to Seo Hae Yoon. She prefers men who are loyal to her over a handsome face.

The production team shared, “After the first script reading, we will soon start filming. Along with Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Yeo Been who promise to deliver buzz and acting talent, Choi Dae Hoon and Kang Mal Geum’s synergy will depict the strong taste of adult romance that is beyond perfection,” sharing that the drama will air in the first half of 2027.

Stay tuned for updates!

While you wait, watch Jung Kyung Ho in “Falling for Innocence”:

Watch Now

Also watch Jeon Yeo Been in “Ms. Incognito” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)