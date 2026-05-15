Oh Jung Se Is A Former Heartthrob-Turned-Hunter In New Film 'Wild Sing'

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared a new sneak peek of Oh Jung Se’s dramatic transformation!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that tells the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident put a halt to their career. The film follows their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback 20 years after their glory days.

Oh Jung Se will appear in the film as Sung Gon, a ballad singer who used to be TRIANGLE’s rival. A perennial runner-up who lost first place to TRIANGLE, Sung Gon holds the heartbreaking record of spending 39 consecutive weeks at No. 2.

Newly released stills from the upcoming film capture the contrast between Sung Gon’s glamorous past as a popular singer and his unexpected present as a rugged hunter. 20 years ago, Sung Gon was a heartthrob who made women swoon with his gentle voice and soulful gaze. As befits a “ballad prince,” his stylishly long hair gives him an air of mystery by slightly obscuring one eye with his bangs.

However, Sung Gon has since gone from a heartthrob taking aim at women’s hearts to a hunter taking aim at harmful wild animals.

Armed with a hunting rifle, Sung Gon roams the wilderness with unruly curls and facial hair that make him look like an entirely different person from his former on-stage persona.

“Wild Sing” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 3. Check out a trailer for the film here!

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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