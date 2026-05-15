Kim Do Hoon In Talks To Lead New Historical Action Netflix Film

Kim Do Hoon may be taking on the lead role in a new Netflix film!

On May 15, News1 reported that Kim Do Hoon has been cast as the lead of Netflix’s upcoming movie “Dochabi” (literal title).

In response to the report, his agency Peak J Entertainment stated, “Kim Do Hoon is positively reviewing the offer to star in the Netflix film ‘Dochabi.’”

“Dochabi,” whose title refers to goblins, is reportedly a historical action film.

The movie will be directed by Ahn Tae Jin, known for helming “The Night Owl” and Season 2 of “Signal.”

Kim Do Hoon is currently filming the upcoming tvN drama “Retired Agent + Management Team” (literal translation), which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year.

“Dochabi” is currently preparing to begin filming in August. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie!

While waiting, watch Kim Do Hoon in “Dear X” below:

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