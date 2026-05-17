May Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from April 17 to May 17.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,715,647 for May. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “Lucky Vicky,” and “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “sexy,” “advertise,” and “model.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.53 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,745,164, while aespa’s Karina held steady at third place with a score of 4,487,074.

IVE’s An Yu Jin rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,359,321, marking a 1.58 percent increase in her score since April.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Lisa rounded out the top five for May with a brand reputation index of 3,142,015.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!