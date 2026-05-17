May Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 17, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from April 17 to May 17.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,715,647 for May. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “Lucky Vicky,” and “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “sexy,” “advertise,” and “model.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.53 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,745,164, while aespa’s Karina held steady at third place with a score of 4,487,074.

IVE’s An Yu Jin rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,359,321, marking a 1.58 percent increase in her score since April.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Lisa rounded out the top five for May with a brand reputation index of 3,142,015.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. aespa’s Karina
  4. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  5. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  6. aespa’s Winter
  7. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  8. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  10. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  11. aespa’s Ningning
  12. KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
  13. Red Velvet’s Joy
  14. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  15. IVE’s Rei
  16. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  17. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  18. IVE’s Liz
  19. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  20. IVE’s Gaeul
  21. Red Velvet’s Irene
  22. TWICE’s Jihyo
  23. aespa’s Giselle
  24. IVE’s Leeseo
  25. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  26. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  27. TWICE’s Dahyun
  28. TWICE’s Mina
  29. ITZY’s Yuna
  30. ILLIT’s Moka
aespa
An Yu Jin
BLACKPINK
IVE
Jang Won Young
Karina
Lisa

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