Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Create A Sweet Atmosphere On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a new making-of video!

In the behind-the-scenes footage for episode 11, IU and Lee Yeon get playful between filming. While standing next to IU, Lee Yeon says, “There’s this really famous singer in Korea—IU.” IU plays along, saying, “IU—she’s a great singer.” Lee Yeon continues, “While moving, we’ve been listening to a lot of singer IU’s songs.” As per IU’s request, Lee Yeon sings for the making-of camera.

Yoo Su Bin practices carrying Byeon Woo Seok by carrying the filming director instead. After successfully carrying Byeon Woo Seok out of the fire, Byeon Woo Seok laughs and asks if he looks like a drunk person instead.

While on the floor after pretending to faint, Byeon Woo Seok asks, “Is it okay to do an interview while lying down?” He comments that due to the cold weather, the set actually feels nice and warm.

IU and Byeon Woo Seok also create a heartwarming atmosphere on set while filming romantic scenes. After filming the scene where IU pouts and tears up, Byeon Woo Seok can’t help but laugh commenting, “Why so cute?”

Check out the full making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” recently concluded on the highest ratings of its entire run.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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