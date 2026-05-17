Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 3

CORTIS scores their first No. 1 song on our chart with “REDRED,” moving up three spots to take over the top spot. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Climbing up 15 spots to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” the title track from their fourth mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.” “It’s Me” is a techno dance track that highlights ILLIT’s confident charms.

Last week’s champion, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” is down two spots to No. 3.

There is one more new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM,” the title track from their third mini album of the same name. “CHOOM” is a hip hop dance song featuring a heavy bassline and addictive synth riff sounds.

Singles Music Chart - May 2026, Week 3 1 (+3) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+15) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 17 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-2) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart Album: FLOWERING Artist/Band: AKMU Music: Lee Chanhyuk Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Rock Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-2) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (+1) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (+1) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (new) CHOOM Album: CHOOM Artist/Band: BABYMONSTER Music: YG, P.K, DEE.P, 2K, Hall, Kim Min Gu Lyrics: YG, Aquilina, CHOICE37, Hall, Kim Min Gu, Wikström, Malaynah Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (–) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-4) SWIM Album: ARIRANG Artist/Band: BTS Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 5 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-7) Ode to Love Album: Ode to Love Artist/Band: NCT WISH Music: JINBYJIN, Noerio, Soulkidd, KiD RAiN, Hogan, O’Riordan Lyrics: danke, Cho Yu Ri Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-2) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS 12 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 13 (+1) 하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You) TXT 14 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 15 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 16 (+2) Drowning WOODZ 17 (+5) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 18 (+3) Flashback N.Flying 19 (+4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 20 (-1) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 21 (+10) 전체관람가 (All Ages) LUCY 22 (+3) Bodyelse Park Ji Hoon 23 (-7) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 24 (+2) CELEBRATION LE SSERAFIM 25 (+3) Love Love Love Epik High 26 (+4) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 27 (new) People Talk NAZE 28 (-1) Blue Valentine NMIXX 29 (+4) No Tears On The Dancefloor Lee Chae Yeon 30 (-18) CEREMONY QWER 31 (new) ZAP Billlie 32 (-8) Born Savage PLAVE 33 (new) Rush Rush YUHZ 34 (-14) AWAKE CRAVITY 35 (+13) Who is she KISS OF LIFE 36 (+5) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY 37 (-26) Mmchk NEXZ 38 (new) TA TA KIIRAS 39 (-1) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 40 (-6) toxic till the end Rosé 41 (-4) Hazy (Daisy) ifeye 42 (-7) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 43 (+4) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 44 (new) 떠나가요, 떠나지마요 : 시대를 초월한 마음 (Leave Me, Don′t Go) gitae, Baek Ye Seul 45 (new) STAR TRAIL StelLive 46 (-17) Sign 82MAJOR 47 (-8) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 48 (-4) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 49 (+1) GO BLACKPINK 50 (new) DADADA ORβIT





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%