Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 3
CORTIS scores their first No. 1 song on our chart with “REDRED,” moving up three spots to take over the top spot. Congratulations to CORTIS!
Climbing up 15 spots to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” the title track from their fourth mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.” “It’s Me” is a techno dance track that highlights ILLIT’s confident charms.
Last week’s champion, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” is down two spots to No. 3.
There is one more new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM,” the title track from their third mini album of the same name. “CHOOM” is a hip hop dance song featuring a heavy bassline and addictive synth riff sounds.
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1 (+3) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+15) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 17 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-2) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-2) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (new) CHOOM
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
9 (-4) SWIM
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-7) Ode to Love
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|널 따라가 (You, You)
|TWS
|12 (-2)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|13 (+1)
|하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You)
|TXT
|14 (-1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|15 (–)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|16 (+2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|17 (+5)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|18 (+3)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|19 (+4)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|20 (-1)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|21 (+10)
|전체관람가 (All Ages)
|LUCY
|22 (+3)
|Bodyelse
|Park Ji Hoon
|23 (-7)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|24 (+2)
|CELEBRATION
|LE SSERAFIM
|25 (+3)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|26 (+4)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|27 (new)
|People Talk
|NAZE
|28 (-1)
|Blue Valentine
|NMIXX
|29 (+4)
|No Tears On The Dancefloor
|Lee Chae Yeon
|30 (-18)
|CEREMONY
|QWER
|31 (new)
|ZAP
|Billlie
|32 (-8)
|Born Savage
|PLAVE
|33 (new)
|Rush Rush
|YUHZ
|34 (-14)
|AWAKE
|CRAVITY
|35 (+13)
|Who is she
|KISS OF LIFE
|36 (+5)
|THAT’S A NO NO
|ITZY
|37 (-26)
|Mmchk
|NEXZ
|38 (new)
|TA TA
|KIIRAS
|39 (-1)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|40 (-6)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|41 (-4)
|Hazy (Daisy)
|ifeye
|42 (-7)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|43 (+4)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|44 (new)
|떠나가요, 떠나지마요 : 시대를 초월한 마음 (Leave Me, Don′t Go)
|gitae, Baek Ye Seul
|45 (new)
|STAR TRAIL
|StelLive
|46 (-17)
|Sign
|82MAJOR
|47 (-8)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|48 (-4)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|49 (+1)
|GO
|BLACKPINK
|50 (new)
|DADADA
|ORβIT
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%