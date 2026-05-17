Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 3

Music
May 17, 2026
by edward1849

CORTIS scores their first No. 1 song on our chart with “REDRED,” moving up three spots to take over the top spot. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Climbing up 15 spots to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” the title track from their fourth mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.” “It’s Me” is a techno dance track that highlights ILLIT’s confident charms.

Last week’s champion, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” is down two spots to No. 3.

There is one more new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 is BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM,” the title track from their third mini album of the same name. “CHOOM” is a hip hop dance song featuring a heavy bassline and addictive synth riff sounds.

Singles Music Chart - May 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (+3) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+15) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 17 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-2) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Image of Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Album: FLOWERING
    Artist/Band: AKMU
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-2) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+1) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+1) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (new) CHOOM
    Image of CHOOM
    Album: CHOOM
    Artist/Band: BABYMONSTER
    • Music: YG, P.K, DEE.P, 2K, Hall, Kim Min Gu
    • Lyrics: YG, Aquilina, CHOICE37, Hall, Kim Min Gu, Wikström, Malaynah
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (–) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-4) SWIM
    Image of SWIM
    Album: ARIRANG
    Artist/Band: BTS
    • Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    • Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-7) Ode to Love
    Image of Ode to Love
    Album: Ode to Love
    Artist/Band: NCT WISH
    • Music: JINBYJIN, Noerio, Soulkidd, KiD RAiN, Hogan, O’Riordan
    • Lyrics: danke, Cho Yu Ri
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-2) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS
12 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
13 (+1) 하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You) TXT
14 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
15 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
16 (+2) Drowning WOODZ
17 (+5) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
18 (+3) Flashback N.Flying
19 (+4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
20 (-1) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
21 (+10) 전체관람가 (All Ages) LUCY
22 (+3) Bodyelse Park Ji Hoon
23 (-7) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
24 (+2) CELEBRATION LE SSERAFIM
25 (+3) Love Love Love Epik High
26 (+4) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
27 (new) People Talk NAZE
28 (-1) Blue Valentine NMIXX
29 (+4) No Tears On The Dancefloor Lee Chae Yeon
30 (-18) CEREMONY QWER
31 (new) ZAP Billlie
32 (-8) Born Savage PLAVE
33 (new) Rush Rush YUHZ
34 (-14) AWAKE CRAVITY
35 (+13) Who is she KISS OF LIFE
36 (+5) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY
37 (-26) Mmchk NEXZ
38 (new) TA TA KIIRAS
39 (-1) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
40 (-6) toxic till the end Rosé
41 (-4) Hazy (Daisy) ifeye
42 (-7) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
43 (+4) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
44 (new) 떠나가요, 떠나지마요 : 시대를 초월한 마음 (Leave Me, Don′t Go) gitae, Baek Ye Seul
45 (new) STAR TRAIL StelLive
46 (-17) Sign 82MAJOR
47 (-8) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
48 (-4) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
49 (+1) GO BLACKPINK
50 (new) DADADA ORβIT


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

AKMU
BABYMONSTER
BTS
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
NCT WISH
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read