Winners Of The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Day 2

The star-studded Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 has celebrated another day of awards!

On May 17, the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards held the second night of its ceremony at the Belluna Dome in Japan.

ATEEZ took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) with Record of the Year, also winning The Platinum (a Bonsang) and The Best Conceptual Artist. TVXQ also snagged three prizes including Top Touring Artist, The Platinum, and The Grand Legendary Artist of Asia.

Check out the full list of winners from Day 2 below!

Record of the Year: ATEEZ

Top Touring Artist: TVXQ

The Platinum: ATEEZ, TVXQ, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Hearts2Hearts

Fan Choice Couple: Lee Chae Min, Lim Yoona

Fan Choice Artist (Actor): Lee Junho

Fan Choice Artist (Singer): Lim Young Woong

Fan Choice 5th Generation: AHOF

The Best Conceptual Artist: ATEEZ

The Best Group (Male): Stray Kids

The Best Group (Female): Hearts2Hearts

The Best OST: Sung Han Bin – “You Are Spring” (“Spring Fever” OST)

The Best Character (Actress): Lee Sung Kyung

The Best Character (Actor): Lee Chae Min

The Grand Legendary Artist of Asia: TVXQ

The Best Stage (Japan): Ikuta Toma

The Best Solo (Female): Yuqi

The Best Stage: Kwon Eun Bi, Wonho

Hot Trend: NOWZ

Hot Icon: WILD BLUE, xikers

Congratulations to all of the winners! Also check out the winners from Day 1 here!

Watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” below:

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Also watch Lee Sung Kyung in “Sh**ting Stars” on Viki:

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