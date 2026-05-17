Winners Of The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Day 2
The star-studded Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 has celebrated another day of awards!
On May 17, the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards held the second night of its ceremony at the Belluna Dome in Japan.
ATEEZ took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) with Record of the Year, also winning The Platinum (a Bonsang) and The Best Conceptual Artist. TVXQ also snagged three prizes including Top Touring Artist, The Platinum, and The Grand Legendary Artist of Asia.
Check out the full list of winners from Day 2 below!
Record of the Year: ATEEZ
Top Touring Artist: TVXQ
The Platinum: ATEEZ, TVXQ, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Hearts2Hearts
Fan Choice Couple: Lee Chae Min, Lim Yoona
Fan Choice Artist (Actor): Lee Junho
Fan Choice Artist (Singer): Lim Young Woong
Fan Choice 5th Generation: AHOF
The Best Conceptual Artist: ATEEZ
The Best Group (Male): Stray Kids
The Best Group (Female): Hearts2Hearts
The Best OST: Sung Han Bin – “You Are Spring” (“Spring Fever” OST)
The Best Character (Actress): Lee Sung Kyung
The Best Character (Actor): Lee Chae Min
The Grand Legendary Artist of Asia: TVXQ
The Best Stage (Japan): Ikuta Toma
The Best Solo (Female): Yuqi
The Best Stage: Kwon Eun Bi, Wonho
Hot Trend: NOWZ
Hot Icon: WILD BLUE, xikers
Congratulations to all of the winners! Also check out the winners from Day 1 here!
Watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” below:
Also watch Lee Sung Kyung in “Sh**ting Stars” on Viki: