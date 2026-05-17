ILLIT Achieves Career High With 1st-Week Sales For 'MAMIHLAPINATAPAI'

ILLIT set a new personal record with their latest comeback!

The girl group recently made their return with their fourth mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” and its high-energy title track “It’s Me.”

According to Hanteo Chart, ILLIT achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album, which also became the group’s first album ever to enter the top 50 of the Billboard 200.

In the first week of its release (April 30 to May 6), “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” sold an impressive total of 411,654 copies, breaking ILLIT’s previous first-week ales record of 401,674 (set by their third mini album “bomb” last year).

Congratulations to ILLIT on their new career high!