'Gilboard' Dream: Inside The Lore Of Picheolin, The Alter Ego Of SEVENTEEN's Dino

The theater kids of K-pop have done something only theater kids could do. On May 11, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN’s youngest member, Dino, will be debuting as his alter ego, Picheolin.

Picheolin’s first mini album, “吉BOARD” (Gilboard), is set to release on global music platforms on August 3. The title is described as a “witty take” on Billboard charts, referring to the unofficial street music charts and cassette compilations popular in the 1990s.

While veteran CARATs, SEVENTEEN’s fandom, are already well acquainted with Picheolin, newer fans and non-fans were left confused, wondering why a 27-year-old idol was suddenly dressing and speaking with the mannerisms of an ahjussi.

So, here’s the full lore behind SEVENTEEN member Dino’s “Gilboard”-charting alter ego, Picheolin.

Origin of DINO’s alter-ego, Picheolin

Picheolin first appeared in SEVENTEEN’s 2021 CARATLAND VCR, a term commonly used for the pre-recorded videos or interludes shown during concerts and fan meetings.

SEVENTEEN is especially known among fans for turning their CARATLAND VCRs into elaborate comedy skits, and the 2021 CARATLAND VCR was no exception. It begins with Seungkwan, the writer of a fictional show, “What the Earth,” and producer Jeonghan walking through a village while discussing plans for the program. During their walk, they speak on the phone with the village head, Mingyu. According to him, the village has a 40-year history and is home to numerous “masters,” making it the perfect setting for the show.

As Mingyu gives Seungkwan and Jeonghan a tour of the village, viewers are introduced to Picheolin for the first time, a name that plays on the English word “featuring.” (Note: “Featuring,” often abbreviated as “feat.” or “ft.,” refers to the music practice where a primary artist invites a guest performer onto a track.)

Picheolin appears wearing his now-iconic glasses, speaking with the accent and mannerisms of a middle-aged man, while somehow being energetic enough to put even Gen Zs to shame. He introduces himself as a 53-year-old fashionista and music producer.

The rest of the VCR solidifies his character as an overly enthusiastic man who constantly interrupts conversations and inserts himself into discussions while the production team is introduced to the rest of the village residents.

List of content Picheolin has appeared in

While every SEVENTEEN member played a different character in the 2021 CARATLAND VCR, as well as in content released before and after it, Dino’s character Picheolin was by far the one who kept reappearing.

“GOING SEVENTEEN WONWOO’s Diary”

The “GOING SEVENTEEN” episode “WONWOO’s Diary,” released on July 20, 2022, follows Wonwoo, who dreams of becoming a documentary director. He visits a village seemingly identical to the one featured in the 2021 CARATLAND VCR and begins documenting its eccentric residents, each with personalities of their own.

This episode marks the first time Picheolin breaks containment and appears in SEVENTEEN’s YouTube variety show, “GOING SEVENTEEN.” Here, he is referred to as “Fe Turin.” With Picheolin’s classic mannerisms, accent, and most importantly his signature shades, it’s clear that he is the same character.

“GOING SEVENTEEN COMEBACK SPECIAL: God of Light Music”

The “GOING SEVENTEEN” episodes released on October 18, 2023, ahead of SEVENTEEN’s “God of Music” comeback are among the most meta in the series to date.

Across the two-part special, the members portray exaggerated characters involved in the music industry, while Dino takes on the role of Fe Turing, the CEO of a fraudulent entertainment company, BOMG.

The episodes further expanded Picheolin’s chaotic lore and cemented him as one of Dino’s recurring comedy personas.

Fun fact: The song “God of Light Music,” a trot version of SEVENTEEN’s “God of Music” created during the episode, became so popular that the group eventually released it officially on global streaming platforms in December 2023.

38th Golden Disc Awards, BSS’s “Fighting (ft. Picheolin)”

Picheolin’s most iconic appearance to date came during the 38th Golden Disc Awards, where he made a surprise appearance during BSS’s (BooSeokSoon) performance of “Fighting.”

On January 6, 2024, appearing fully in character, he performed alongside the subunit and delivered a personalized rap that perfectly matched Picheolin’s over-the-top alter ego. The performance also featured his signature catchphrase: “sarang-e nunbit,” literally translated as “Eyes of Love,” which has since become one of Picheolin’s taglines.

“GOING SEVENTEEN Special ETC: DINO Name Change to Fe Turin?”

Picheolin re-enters “GOING SEVENTEEN” lore on March 20, 2024, through the special episode “ETC: DINO Name Change to Fe Turin?”

Typically, “GOING SEVENTEEN” episodes revolve around a single concept, whether that is the members playing mafia games, debating absurd topics, or going on retreats. However, “ETC” is structured differently. The episode compiles several smaller ideas that were too underdeveloped to become standalone episodes.

Although Dino does not physically dress up as Picheolin in the episode, the central gag is that PLEDIS Entertainment’s CEO has supposedly decided to officially change Dino’s stage name to Fe Turin. Making CARATs wonder, was this a foreshadowing!?

While the decision to debut as a 50-something-year-old alter-ego might still seem absurd to some, this is not the first time SEVENTEEN has turned an inside joke into a Billboard-charting career move.

SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS, which broke countless record, scored numerous awards, and whose song “Fighting” was used as the official cheering song for Team South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics, also started as an inside joke during 2018 CARATLAND.

Furthermore, SEVENTEEN’s subunit DxS turned their scripted towel-throwing fight from “GOING SEVENTEEN COMEBACK SPECIAL: SEVENTEEN TV” for the “Happy Burstday” album into a five-minute-long parody film for the DxS “SERENADE ON STAGE” concert VCR.

Whether as Dino or Picheolin, one thing remains certain: no one commits to the bit quite like SEVENTEEN. Sarang-e Nunbit!!!

Watch “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN”:

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“IN THE SOOP SEVENTEEN 2”:

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“SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE”:

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And “SEVENTEEN ‘Ode to You’ in SEOUL”:

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier,” ”My Royal Nemesis,” “The Scarecrow,“ “Soul Mate,“ and ”Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “Notes from the Last Row.“