Lee Yong Jin Confirmed To Join Cast Of “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

Lee Yong Jin will be joining the cast of “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” as a new member!

On May 18, the “2 Days & 1 Night” production team officially announced, “Lee Yong Jin has been confirmed to join as a new Season 4 cast member alongside actor Lee Ki Taek. Beginning with filming on May 22, he will join current members Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, Lee Joon, DinDin and the new youngest member Lee Ki Taek to greet viewers as a new six-member lineup.”

Lee Yong Jin previously appeared in Season 3 of “2 Days & 1 Night,” where he showcased sharp wit and athletic ability, earning praise as a “lucky rookie intern.” It remains to be seen what new side he will show as an official Season 4 member after leaving a strong impression with his quick humor and unpredictable reactions.

Previously on May 14, the “2 Days & 1 Night” team announced Lee Ki Taek’s addition to the cast.

“2 Days & 1 Night” Season 4 airs every Sunday at 6:10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the variety show with subtitles below!

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