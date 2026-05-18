Lee Jae Wook Enlists In The Military

Lee Jae Wook is enlisting in the military!

On May 17, Lee Jae Wook uploaded a post of his new military-ready buzz cut on his Instagram along with the message, “I will return in good health.” Lee Jae Wook enlists on May 18, and after completing his military training at the training center, he will serve as an active duty soldier.

Previously, Lee Jae Wook announced his military enlistment date in early May. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming ENA romance drama “Doctor on the Edge.”

Wishing Lee Jae Wook a safe service!

Watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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