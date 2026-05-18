Park Ji Hoon Attempts To Impress An Unlikely Guest With His Cooking In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” Kang Sung Jae began serving as a military cook at the direction of company commander Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi). However, after the sea urchin seaweed soup he prepared for battalion commander Baek Choon Ik (Jung Woong In) triggered an allergic reaction, he faced possible reassignment.

Just as he begins to find enjoyment in cooking, Kang Sung Jae expresses his desire to remain in the role by preparing a heartfelt meal for Hwang Seok Ho. But Hwang Seok Ho firmly rejects the request, effectively forcing him to step away from cooking.

The newly released stills show Kang Sung Jae preparing to end his time as a cook when an unexpected final guest, a North Korean resident, appears.

The sight leaves him stunned and unable to react.

Even Hwang Seok Ho, a widely recognized veteran of military life, and master sergeant Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho) appear frozen in surprise.

With the possibility that Kang Sung Jae’s recipes could hold the key to winning over the North Korean resident, he now faces a critical turning point in his military service.

Episode 3 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on May 18 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama below:

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