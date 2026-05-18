3 Reasons To Anticipate The Upcoming Comedy Film “Wild Sing”

Get ready for the comedy film “Wild Sing”!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Ahead of its premiere, “Wild Sing” unveiled three reasons to tune in to the film!

The film brings together popular actors known for their visuals and acting skills. Kang Dong Won, who plays Hyun Woo, the group’s leader, shows a new side of himself through light comedic acting and performance skills.

Um Tae Goo plays Sang Gu, a rapper fully devoted to hip hop. He adds comedic charm to his usually serious image, helping drive the film’s humor.

Park Ji Hyun plays Do Mi, the group’s center, portraying a confident and energetic “girl crush” character with a surprising twist.

Oh Jung Se plays Sung Gon, a struggling ballad singer who has placed No. 2 on music shows for 39 straight weeks. He stands out with his scene-stealing comedic performance, completing the ensemble.

There is also growing anticipation for supporting performers, including an appearance by Shin Ha Kyun, along with a supporting cast of uniquely characterized actors.

2. A summer hit promising to deliver laughs

“Wild Sing” blends the upbeat energy of comedy with musical elements. The film is a collaboration between the production company behind “Extreme Job” and director Son Jae Gon, who has long specialized in comedy, raising expectations for its overall quality.

Unexpected situations and the cast’s chemistry are expected to deliver easy laughs. In addition, stage performances infused with K-pop sensibilities add to the film’s entertainment value.

3. Music designed to appeal to all generations

The film’s music quality was elevated through the involvement of a wide range of K-pop creators. Composer Shim Eun Ji, who has worked with TWICE, SHINee, and IU, along with JYP production staff and the choreography team behind SSAK3, joined the project as part of its K-pop-focused production team.

The soundtrack features an addictive dance track, “Love Is,” the high-energy “Shout It Out,” and the soft ballad “I Like You.” Each song is designed so that viewers can sing along after just one listen and are encouraged to add them to their playlists. Styling and stage performances inspired by Y2K aesthetics are also key points of interest.

In addition, the film is rolling out a range of promotional activities that resemble real idol promotions, including character social media accounts, music video releases, and fan chant content, all aimed at deepening audience immersion in the story.

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

Watch Now

And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

Watch Now

Source (1)