Seo Hyun Woo Joins Ma Dong Seok And Kim Jae Yeong In “The Roundup 5”

Seo Hyun Woo will be joining the cast of the fifth installment of “The Roundup” series!

On May 18, a representative from his agency JUST Entertainment confirmed, “Seo Hyun Woo will appear in ‘The Roundup 5.’”

Previously, Ma Dong Seok and Kim Jae Yeong were confirmed to star in the film, which is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of this year.

Seo Hyun Woo has steadily built a strong filmography through projects including “Veteran,” “A Taxi Driver,” “My Mister,” “Flower of Evil,” “Uncle Samsik,” “A Shop for Killers,” and “The Fiery Priest 2.” This year, he also impressed viewers through the ENA dramas “Honour” and “Climax.”

“The Roundup” series is Korea’s longest-running action franchise centered on detective Ma Seok Do (Ma Dong Seok) as he takes down various criminal organizations. Beginning with the first film “The Outlaws” in 2017, the franchise continued with “The Roundup,” “The Roundup: No Way Out,” and “The Roundup: Punishment.”

Notably, the franchise set box-office records as the first in Korean film history to have three installments surpass 10 million moviegoers, reaching a cumulative 40 million moviegoers across the series.

Watch Seo Hyun Woo in “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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