Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In May 2026

As May comes to a close, it’s time to look back at the K-dramas that kept viewers entertained throughout the month. Here are the top five titles that received the most love on Viki in May!

In no particular order.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that leads him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

Watch “Filing for Love”:

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“The Scarecrow” follows detective Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), who is investigating a series of murders and is forced into an unlikely partnership with prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks the two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Watch “The Scarecrow”:

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“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Watch “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Watch “Phantom Lawyer”:

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