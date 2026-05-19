Park Ji Hoon Desperately Protects The Meat From Lee Hong Nae’s Chaotic Grilling In 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Sung Jae shocked everyone by suddenly collapsing. Earlier, he had prepared pork cutlets to stop company commander Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi) from reassigning him, but the meal ended up being served to an unexpected guest—a North Korean resident (Kang Gil Woo) who had drifted ashore at Gangrim Outpost. Despite the tense situation, the resident highly praised the dish’s crispy texture and rich flavor, earning Kang Sung Jae recognition as an official military cook. He also successfully advanced from kitchen assistant to official cook within the Guardian System.

Later, while preparing braised pollock fillet—one of the most notoriously disliked dishes among Korean soldiers—for a National Assembly member and division commander visiting to inspect poor military meals, Kang Sung Jae combined a recipe provided by the Guardian with his late chef father’s secret method for removing fishy odors, barely managing to create a dish called “Pomodoro Braised Pollock Fillet.” However, before the officials could even taste the food, he suddenly collapsed while heading to the kitchen to serve rice, leaving everyone in shock.

The upcoming Episode 4 will follow Kang Sung Jae’s struggle to successfully lead a dinner gathering for Gangrim Outpost. While the soldiers eagerly await the long-anticipated group dinner, Kang Sung Jae is equally determined to prepare a proper meal. However, Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae) and his “destructive hands,” which keep burning every piece of meat he grills into charcoal, quickly turn the gathering into chaos.

To prevent any more meat casualties, Kang Sung Jae launches a mission to protect the grilling tongs from Yoon Dong Hyun. Will Kang Sung Jae be able to successfully pull off Gangrim Outpost’s dinner gathering?

Episode 4 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on May 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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