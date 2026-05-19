NCT's Taeyong Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With 'WYLD'

NCT’s Taeyong is making a splash on music charts across the globe with his new album!

On May 18, Taeyong made his long-awaited solo comeback with his new full-length album “WYLD” and its title track of the same name. Immediately upon its release, both the album and its title track soared to the top of iTunes charts around the world.

According to SM Entertainment, by 10 a.m. KST on May 19, “WYLD” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least eight different regions, including Chile, Poland, India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. “WYLD” had also entered the top 10 in at least 15 different regions, including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Taeyong’s title track “WYLD” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least eight different regions, including Argentina, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Laos, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Additionally, “WYLD” reached No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea, while Taeyong swept all of the top 10 spots on AWA’s realtime trending chart in Japan with the 10 songs from his new album.

Congratulations to Taeyong!