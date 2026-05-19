STAYC Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 Fan Concert Tour 'STAY CLOSER'

STAYC is going on tour!

On May 19 KST, STAYC officially announced the stops for their upcoming fan concert tour “STAY CLOSER.”

After kicking things off with two nights of fan concerts in Seoul on August 22 and 23, STAYC will be performing in Manila on September 20, Macau on September 26, Taipei on October 11, Perth on October 14, Melbourne on October 16, and Sydney on October 18.

Check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!