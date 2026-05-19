May Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from April 20 to May 20.
BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,298,417. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “black leather,” and “blond hair,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “explosive,” and “glamorous.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.02 percent positive reactions.
IVE’s Jang Won Young took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,186,672, marking a 0.35 percent increase in her score since April.
BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 7,153,623, while his bandmate V ranked fourth with a score of 6,618,231.
Finally, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,431,546.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- BTS’s Jimin
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- BTS’s Jungkook
- BTS’s V
- Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- aespa’s Karina
- BTS’s Jin
- BTS’ Suga
- BTS’s j-hope
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- BTS’s RM
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- aespa’s Winter
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
- ILLIT’s Wonhee
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- TXT’s Huening Kai
- TVXQ’s Yunho
- IVE’s Rei
- IVE’s Gaeul
- KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
Watch Park Ji Hoon in his new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:
And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!