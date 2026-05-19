May Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 19, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from April 20 to May 20.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,298,417. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “black leather,” and “blond hair,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “explosive,” and “glamorous.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.02 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,186,672, marking a 0.35 percent increase in her score since April.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 7,153,623, while his bandmate V ranked fourth with a score of 6,618,231.

Finally, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,431,546.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. BTS’s V
  5. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  7. aespa’s Karina
  8. BTS’s Jin
  9. BTS’ Suga
  10. BTS’s j-hope
  11. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  14. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  15. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  16. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  17. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  18. aespa’s Winter
  19. Red Velvet’s Irene
  20. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  21. Red Velvet’s Joy
  22. TWICE’s Nayeon
  23. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  24. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  25. EXO’s Baekhyun
  26. TXT’s Huening Kai
  27. TVXQ’s Yunho
  28. IVE’s Rei
  29. IVE’s Gaeul
  30. KISS OF LIFE’s Natty

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now

aespa
An Yu Jin
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
EXO
G-Dragon
Gaeul
Girls' Generation
Huening Kai
Hwang Minhyun
ILLIT
Irene
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Karina
KISS OF LIFE
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Natty
Nayeon
NU'EST
Park Ji Hoon
Red Velvet
Rei
RM
Rosé
Suga
Taeyeon
TVXQ
TWICE
TXT
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Winter
Wonhee
Yunho

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