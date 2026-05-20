'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' And 'The Scarecrow' Both Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

"The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier" And "The Scarecrow" Both Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Drama
May 20, 2026
by E Cha

Both tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” and ENA’s “The Scarecrow” hit new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On May 19, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” continued its perfect streak of setting a new personal record in viewership ratings with every episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” jumped to a nationwide average of 7.9 percent, marking the drama’s highest ratings yet.

Meanwhile, “The Scarecrow” also reached a new personal best ahead of the final week of its run. The mystery thriller similarly climbed to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “The Scarecrow” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

ratings
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
The Scarecrow

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