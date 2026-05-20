'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' And 'The Scarecrow' Both Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” and ENA’s “The Scarecrow” hit new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On May 19, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” continued its perfect streak of setting a new personal record in viewership ratings with every episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” jumped to a nationwide average of 7.9 percent, marking the drama’s highest ratings yet.

Meanwhile, “The Scarecrow” also reached a new personal best ahead of the final week of its run. The mystery thriller similarly climbed to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Scarecrow” below:

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