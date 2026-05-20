Ahn Hyo Seop Grows Increasingly Jealous After Kim Bum Moves Next Door To Chae Won Bin In 'Sold Out On You'

Ahn Hyo Seop is burning with jealousy in tonight’s episode of “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Previously, Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin faced a heartbreaking breakup. However, another unexpected incident is about to shake Matthew Lee’s composure once again.

In tonight’s episode, Seo Eric (Kim Bum) suddenly moves into the apartment next door to the building where Dam Ye Jin is staying, leading to a tense three-way encounter when Matthew Lee unexpectedly witnesses their reunion.

Dam Ye Jin and Seo Eric are pleasantly surprised to discover they’ve become neighbors and warmly greet each other. But when Matthew Lee finds out about the situation moments later, he freezes in shock, unable to hide his flustered reaction.

Matthew Lee previously had subtle tension with Seo Eric over Dam Ye Jin during the Deokpung Village sports festival. Even after the breakup, he begins showing unmistakable signs of jealousy as he watches Dam Ye Jin and Seo Eric grow physically and emotionally closer.

The emotionally conflicted Matthew Lee is said to let his imagination run wild in both adorable and mischievous ways as he thinks about the two living in the same building. What kind of affectionate scenes will play out in his imagination—and what impulsive actions Matthew Lee, blinded by jealousy, might take after the breakup?

Episode 9 of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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