Kang Dong Won, Um Tae Goo, And Park Ji Hyun Face Unexpected Chaos On Their Comeback Journey In Comedy Film “Wild Sing”

The upcoming comedy film “Wild Sing” has unveiled new stills!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of the film’s signature chaotic charm as the members of TRIANGLE—who dream of making a comeback—along with their former rival singer Sung Gon (Oh Jung Se), become entangled in a string of unexpected incidents. From Kang Dong Won as Hyun Woo and Um Tae Goo as Sang Gu to Park Ji Hyun as Do Mi and Oh Jung Se as Sung Gon, the four characters repeatedly stumble into unpredictable situations that promise plenty of laughs.

One still captures Hyun Woo frozen in shock after discovering someone collapsed in the middle of a parking lot. Another shows the TRIANGLE members staring downward with tense expressions, hinting at the start of a strange incident and suggesting that their road to reclaiming past glory will be far from easy.

Additional stills show the group—and Sung Gon—suddenly coming face-to-face with a mysterious armed threat while on the move. Hyun Woo looks visibly startled inside the vehicle, while the others stand frozen in the middle of the road, creating a tense atmosphere while still maintaining the film’s comedic tone.

Curiosity is also growing over why Sung Gon, who once fiercely competed with TRIANGLE for the No. 1 spot during their heyday, is now traveling alongside them. What leads him to join the group—and what kinds of bizarre incidents await the four of them together?

“Wild Sing” is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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