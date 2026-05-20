BTS To Make Special Live Appearance At 2026 American Music Awards

BTS will be appearing at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs)!

On May 20, the American Music Awards officially announced that BTS would be making a special live appearance at this year’s ceremony.

The group is nominated for three awards this year: Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer (for their latest hit “SWIM”), and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

The 2026 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

In the meantime, watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now