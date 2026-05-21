'Sold Out On You' Enjoys Boost In Ratings

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has seen a boost in ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 9 of “Sold Out on You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1 percent. This is a 0.6 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 2.5 percent, giving the drama a small boost with three remaining episodes until its finale.

Starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin, “Sold Out on You” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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Or check out Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch”:

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