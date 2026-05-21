Park Ji Hoon No Longer In Talks For Boxer Drama

Park Ji Hoon has ended discussions to star in a new drama about boxers.

On May 21, a media outlet reported that Park Ji Hoon turned downed the casting offer for the new tvN drama “Promoter” and that the production team is now looking for a new lead actor.

In response to the report, Park Ji Hoon’s agency stated, “Park Ji Hoon has ultimately declined the offer to star in the tvN drama ‘Promoter.'”

“Promoter” will be directed by Lee Jong Suk, known for helming the films “The Negotiation” and “Forbidden Fairytale.” Park Ji Hoon was previously in talks to take on the lead role of a hardworking, self-made genius boxer.

Park Ji Hoon is currently starring in the military drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Solder” with subtitles below:

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