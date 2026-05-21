Watch: NMIXX Takes 1st Win For 'Heavy Serenade' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By I.O.I, Taeyang, And More

NMIXX has won their first music show trophy for “Heavy Serenade”!

On the May 21 episode of Mnet’s music show “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me” and NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade.” NMIXX ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,167 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Today’s performers included NMIXX, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, I.O.I, NCT’s Taeyong, MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, ITZY, CORTIS, ZEROBASEONE, Jay Park and LNGSHOT, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, BIBI, FLARE U, Billlie, YOUNITE, Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon, and Chuu, NAZE, ChaDongHyeop, and H//PE PRINCESS.

Check out their performances below!

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

BIGBANG’s Taeyang – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” and “MOVIE”

I.O.I – “Suddenly” and “Where My Girls At”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

ITZY – “Motto”

CORTIS – “ACAI”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5” and “V for Vision”

Jay Park and LNGSHOT – “4SHO 4SHO”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

BIBI – “Bumpa”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

Billlie – “WORK”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

Hanhae and Moon Se Yoon – “Airplane” (Feat. Chuu) (Orig. by Turtles)

NAZE – “People Talk”

ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

H//PE PRINCESS – “One Day” (Korean Version)