Watch: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, And Yoo In Na Return To Iconic 'Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' Filming Locations After 10 Years

tvN’s special variety show for “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (“Goblin”)’s 10th anniversary has unveiled its first teaser!

“’Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ 10th Anniversary Trip” is a special program created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” also known as “Goblin,” which became a global phenomenon. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na travel to Gangneung to revisit unforgettable filming locations, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on the lasting impact of the drama.

The first teaser captures the heartwarming reunion of the four stars as they gather again after a decade. Visiting the Gangneung seaside that served as the backdrop for many iconic scenes in the drama, the cast celebrates the 10th anniversary together. Gong Yoo says, “Let’s have fun and enjoy today,” while Kim Go Eun excitedly remarks, “It really has been 10 years since I’ve been here.”

Lee Dong Wook reflects in disbelief, saying, “‘Goblin’ has already been around for 10 years?” while Yoo In Na shares, “It’s amazing how everything still looks exactly the same.”

The teaser also shows the cast visiting the famous Jumunjin breakwater in Gangneung, the symbolic location where Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) first summoned Goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) in the drama.

As Gong Yoo reflects, saying, “This feels strange,” Yoo In Na adds, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget this.”

Watch the teaser below:

“’Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ 10th Anniversary Trip” premieres on July 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” on Viki:

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