3 Times Tensions And Tastes Ran High In Episodes 3-4 Of 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

Private Kang Sung Jae’s (Park Ji Hoon) skills with the skillet and the chopping board have become the talk of the military barracks in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.” The Gangrim Outpost holds the infamous reputation of being below par when it comes to soldier performance as well as the food served.

But it seems the rather odd Sung Jae, who has the knack for turning the tables with his innovative cooking skills, could be on his way to become the camp’s coolest chef. However, as there is many a slip between the cup and the lip, Sung Jae has several challenges on the way before he conquers the base kitchen.

Politics, favoritism, and egos are at their peak as Sung Jae needs to convince his uptight Company Commander Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi) that he belongs in the kitchen. He’s also facing animosity from his seniors. But once his dishes hit the table, they do more than just satisfy hunger, they transport the soldiers into hilariously dramatic alternate realities. Here are three times tensions and tastes ran high at the Gangrim Outpost.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead!

The curious case of the pork cutlet defection

In the latest episodes, Park Sung Jae’s attempt to impress Hwang Seok Ho with a special pork cutlet gets thwarted, since Seok Ho is adamant about transferring him. Sung Jae’s VR console informs him that this is the end of his innings as a kitchen soldier. The quest is over even before it began. His helplessness and disappointment are heartbreaking. It also feels unfair of Hwang Seok Ho to dismiss the dish without even trying it.

In the meantime, during nighttime patrolling, the base has an unauthorized visitor—a North Korean citizen. Hwang Seok Ho, in his efforts to project himself as the savior and protector of the nation, insists on reporting it as a case of defection. But Master Sergeant Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho) is adamant about investigating the matter first, given military protocols. As the two bicker, the man in question insists he wants to return home and not defect.

First Lieutenant Cho Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee) insists they feed the starving man first before beginning any investigation. Hwang Seok Ho pushes for ordering the best takeout instead, since the mess food is so bad that even if the man had wanted to defect, he would think otherwise. The visitor, however, insists he will not eat or even take a sip of water until he crosses the border.

Unlike Hwang Seok Ho and the other unit officers, Ye Rin is neither bothered about rewards nor recognition. She wants to first feed the starving man, as they verify his identity and interrogate him. She asks Sung Jae to bring the untouched pork cutlet dish and serve it to him since he has refused everything else. Sung Jae is hesitant, and his confidence is at an all-time low. You can virtually feel his nervousness.

But that is when the tide turns as the visitor cannot resist the temptation. The dish is literally the taste of Neverland for him. It is almost comical when he imagines himself back home, tuning into South Korean airwaves to listen to music. The pork cutlet becomes a symbol of capitalism for him but also a bite that promises freedom. As he imagines the entire unit transformed into a rock band with him as the audience, he almost chokes.

For a moment, one feels this is truly the end for Sung Jae. Instead, the visitor suddenly announces he wants to defect because the cutlet tasted like the freedom he had long craved back home. The irony is hard to miss. In the end, it is not patriotism, but comfort, music, and food that tip the scales.

Hwang Seok Ho is smug. After all, he was the one who wanted to report it as a case of defection from the start. But as the visitor leaves, he wants to thank the chef who made the dish. He tells Sung Jae it is by far the best meal he has ever had The two most unlikely souls in the unit, Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae) and Sung Jae, finally get their moment to shine as they are rewarded by headquarters.

The incident is widely reported in the media as the “Pork Cutlet Defection.” Sung Jae is simply relieved that he has earned his spot in the kitchen. Of course, Hwang Seok Ho later claims his initial rejection of the dish was only because of its poor presentation, and he conveniently takes credit for being the one who believed Sung Jae belonged in the mess all along. And the VR informs Sung Jae that his path as chef has once again started.

The politics of braised pollock fillet

Back in the kitchen, Sung Jae works hard as he tries to improvise on his chopping, stir frying, and seasoning skills. He has been given the rose knife, a jump in grade, and a special uniform. The once untidy kitchen is spotless now, so much so that Sung Jae even lends Dong Hyun a helping hand without making it obvious. He salvages his dishes for him too but never once crosses the line with his senior, doing everything as a team member. This remains one of Sung Jae’s most endearing qualities: he is a team player.

The aroma from the kitchen has brought in the winds of change, as soldiers who once dragged their feet to the mess now sprint toward it. The leftover capacity is down by 70 percent, the VR informs Sung Jae.

A new challenge comes their way when they are informed that an Assemblyman will be visiting the station for inspection. His visit coincides with the day the mess serves the worst dish on the menu: braised pollock fillet. It is unanimously detested for its pungent smell. Hwang Seok Ho insists on curating a special menu and demands the best supplies be delivered. He passes on the responsibility to Ye Rin to oversee it. However, Hwang Seok Ho’s rival at headquarters turns down the request for supplies.

Unfortunately, the dish being served will still be the braised pollock fillet, and Sung Jae is appointed to salvage both the dish’s reputation as well as that of the mess. The VR guides him through the preparation, but he is unable to remove the fishy smell. The Sergeant warns him that if he fails, it is the end for him.

Poor Sung Jae, you genuinely feel for the guy. He is earnest, does his work sincerely, but somehow also ends up being the one taking the fall whenever things go wrong. He recalls how his father had once suggested tomato sauce for a similar preparation and decides to do the same thing. Everyone warns him he is ruining the dish further. The VR also informs him that he is exhausting himself since surfing recipes on the console is draining his strength. The Assemblyman, eager to win votes, wants to expose the poor food being served to soldiers.

Sung Jae serves the dish and informs the Assemblyman it is an Italian version of the preparation: the pomodoro braised pollock fillet. The expressions around the room range from horror to smugness to irritation as everyone waits for the verdict. It is clear it is the visitor’s least favorite dish, and he is only doing it for the camera. As the Assemblyman begrudgingly takes a bite, he suddenly screams “thief!” and we are treated to a hilarious visual of him chasing a figure wearing a rice bowl mask. He finally announces the dish is delicious and that it has made him greedy for more rice.

As everyone digs in, the mood completely shifts into celebration. Whose clever idea was it? Ye Rin reveals Sung Jae was the one who suggested they serve what the soldiers actually eat instead of over polishing the truth. But Sung Jae, now completely drained and low on energy, collapses before he can witness the celebrations. The Gangrim Outpost, meanwhile, is soaring high in popularity as the gastronomy station.

A barbecue of emotions

As Sung Jae wins over hearts and stomachs at the base, grief continues to weigh heavily upon him. He misses his father, and as he embarks on the same path, he finds himself weighed down by loneliness. When he collapses, he finds himself meeting his father in a meadow. His father turns around and smiles at him. The moment is deeply emotional, as Sung Jae breaks down in tears and embraces him. He tells his father that maybe he never thought much of it back then when his father cooked, but now it is something he truly wants to do.

His father tells him that though the work is hard, the joy of serving people and watching them enjoy what he cooked had given him immense happiness. He offers Sung Jae seaweed soup and tells him that instead of relying on external forces, he needs to believe in himself. Maybe this is exactly what Sung Jae needed to hear—the comfort and reassurance from his father that he was going to be okay. When he wakes up and once again begins surfing through his console, Ye Rin looks at him quizzically, wondering what exactly is going on with this strange yet talented soldier.

When a team barbecue is announced with officers from military headquarters visiting the base, it is clear there is an unspoken rivalry between Hwang Seok Ho and one of the officers, as well as tension between Ye Rin and the same officer.

Dong Hyun makes a complete mess of grilling the meat, and the unit is left starving as the officers devour the meat while the soldiers are left with vegetables. Once again, Sung Jae takes charge with the tongs and expertly barbecues the meat, retaining its flavor and winning points across the table.

The chief officer suggests upgrading him to the officers’ mess. Hwang Seok Ho instantly agrees, eager to play the yes man to his superior and score brownie points. Ye Rin, however, refuses. She has a point. The soldiers have long been fed less than appetizing fare, and moving Sung Jae away would not only be unfair to them but would also place unnecessary pressure on him.

Over the dinner table, the tension is palpable. Hwang Seok Ho realizes that his fellow officer is trying to undermine him in front of the senior officer. On the other hand, Ye Rin, who has constantly tried to keep up with the men and their ways, continues to be patronized. Apparently, her mentor, an upright Major, had been made a scapegoat over certain issues. Though things are still unclear, it is evident she too is carrying emotional baggage of her own.

As Sung Jae succeeds with the daily preparations, he tells Dong Hyun that he is simply happy seeing his comrades enjoy the food. With the help of the VR console, Sung Jae has developed a knack for gauging the quality of rations and realizes spoiled and low quality ingredients are being supplied. He initially keeps it to himself, but when Ye Rin overhears him say it aloud, she firmly tells him never to stay quiet about such things. It is the first time she speaks sharply to him, but amusingly, the VR informs him that she approves of him. It is yet another stamp of confidence for the unsure Sung Jae.

The vendors are under the Sergeant Major, who is responsible for inspections, and Ye Rin begins to understand there is far more to the situation than meets the eye, especially since vendors and commissions are serious business. Will she be able to get to the bottom of it?

In the meantime, since the food at the base has now become the talk of the town, a broadcasting network arrives to film the unit.

The episode ends when the attractive young reporter leading the team suddenly runs up and hugs Sung Jae. For the first time, you see his perpetually sad eyes truly smile as the rest of the unit stares open mouthed in shock. The moment is equal parts cute and hilarious because things are clearly getting exciting at the Gangrim Outpost, and the strange Sung Jae is well on his way to becoming the most popular guy there.

Start watching “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.