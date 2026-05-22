Watch: NMIXX Takes 2nd Win For 'Heavy Serenade' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, And More

NMIXX has won their second music show trophy for “Heavy Serenade”!

On the May 22 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me” and NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade.” NMIXX ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,582 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below!

Performers on today’s show included NMIXX, I.O.I, NCT’s Taeyong, MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, CORTIS, ZEROBASEONE, Jay Park and LNGSHOT, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, FLARE U, Billlie, YOUNITE, xikers, ChaDongHyeop, YUHZ, H//PE PRINCESS, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Watch the performances below:

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

I.O.I – “Suddenly” and “Pick Me + Dream Girls + Very Very Very”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

ITZY – “Motto”

CORTIS – “ACAI”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

Jay Park and LNGSHOT – “YEAH! YEAH!”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

Billlie – “WORK”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

xikers – “OKay”

ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

H//PE PRINCESS – “Stolen” (Korean Version)

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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