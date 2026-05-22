Watch: NMIXX Takes 2nd Win For 'Heavy Serenade' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, And More

Watch: NMIXX Takes 2nd Win For "Heavy Serenade" On "Music Bank"; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, And More

Music
May 22, 2026
by M Lim

NMIXX has won their second music show trophy for “Heavy Serenade”!

On the May 22 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me” and NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade.” NMIXX ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,582 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below!

Performers on today’s show included NMIXX, I.O.INCT’s TaeyongMONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, LE SSERAFIMITZY, CORTIS, ZEROBASEONEJay Park and LNGSHOT, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, FLARE U, Billlie, YOUNITE, xikers, ChaDongHyeop, YUHZ, H//PE PRINCESS, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Watch the performances below:

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

I.O.I – “Suddenly” and “Pick Me + Dream Girls + Very Very Very”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

ITZY – “Motto”

CORTIS – “ACAI”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

Jay Park and LNGSHOT – “YEAH! YEAH!”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

Billlie – “WORK”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

xikers – “OKay”

ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

H//PE PRINCESS – “Stolen” (Korean Version)

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

ASTRO
Billlie
ChaDongHyeop
CORTIS
FLARE U
H//PE Princess
Hyungwon
I.O.I
ITZY
Jay Park
LE SSERAFIM
LNGSHOT
MONSTA X
Music Bank
NCT
NMIXX
Park Hyun Kyu
shownu
Shownu X Hyungwon
taeyong
xikers
Yoon San Ha
YOUNITE
YUHZ
ZEROBASEONE

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