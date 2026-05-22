Kang Dong Won, Um Tae Goo, And Park Ji Hyun Channel Futuristic Y2K Vibes While Oh Jung Se Radiates Soft Ballad Singer Aura In 'Wild Sing'

The highly anticipated film “Wild Sing” has unveiled stylish photo card posters featuring its cast!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

On May 22, TRIANGLE members Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won), Sang Gu (Um Tae Goo), and Do Mi (Park Ji Hyun), along with their rival soloist Choi Sung Gon (Oh Jung Se), simultaneously released the film’s OST through major Korean music platforms and global streaming services.

The OST includes TRIANGLE’s second album title track “Shout It Out” and Choi Sung Gon’s ballad “I Like You.”

Alongside the OST release, four photo card posters were also unveiled. TRIANGLE’s posters lean heavily into a futuristic Y2K aesthetic, complete with bold smoky makeup, metallic outfits, and oversized silhouettes that perfectly recreate the late-1990s vibe. Kang Dong Won, who plays leader Hyun Woo, exudes powerful charisma, while Um Tae Goo’s Sang Gu commands attention with his rough energy. Park Ji Hyun, as center member Do Mi, completes the group’s distinct identity with her confident aura.

In contrast, Oh Jung Se’s poster as Choi Sung Gon creates an entirely different mood. Wearing a white angora knit sweater and a hairstyle covering one eye, he channels the mysterious celebrity image that was popular at the time, radiating a wistful and innocent charm.

“Wild Sing” is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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