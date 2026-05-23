May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 23 to May 23.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,132,535 for May.

Lim Young Woong also maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,390,625 for the month.

CORTIS shot to third place after seeing a 132.43 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 4,313,084.

HANRORO took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,861,706, marking a 68.57 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,739,078 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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