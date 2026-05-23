May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 23, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 23 to May 23.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,132,535 for May.

Lim Young Woong also maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,390,625 for the month.

CORTIS shot to third place after seeing a 132.43 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 4,313,084.

HANRORO took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,861,706, marking a 68.57 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,739,078 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. CORTIS
  4. HANRORO
  5. IVE
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. Kim Yong Bin
  9. Sung Si Kyung
  10. aespa
  11. Lee Chan Won
  12. TWICE
  13. BIGBANG
  14. ILLIT
  15. Park Ji Hyeon
  16. Young Tak
  17. Hearts2Hearts
  18. EXO
  19. Stray Kids
  20. PSY
  21. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  22. LE SSERAFIM
  23. Park Seo Jin
  24. Yena
  25. Wanna One
  26. JANNABI
  27. Swings
  28. TWS
  29. DAY6
  30. 10CM

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

10cm
aespa
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
DAY6
EXO
HANRORO
Hwasa
ILLIT
IVE
Jannabi
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
MAMAMOO
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
PSY
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Sung Si Kyung
Swings
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One
Yena
Young Tak

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