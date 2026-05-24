'Colony' Becomes Fastest Film Of 2026 To Surpass 1 Million Moviegoers

“Colony” is off to a strong start at the box office!

On the morning of May 24, the Korean Film Council announced that “Colony” had recorded a total of 1,089,996 moviegoers.

“Colony” is now the fastest film released in 2026 to surpass 1 million moviegoers, outpacing even the record-breaking hit “The King’s Warden.” “Colony” first hit theaters on May 21, meaning that it took less than four days to reach the milestone.

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” is a zombie film about survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to a rapidly mutating virus as they face the ever-growing threat of the infected, who evolve in unpredictable ways. The star-studded cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Go Soo.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Colony”!

Watch Ji Chang Wook in his film “Revolver” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jun Ji Hyun in “Jirisan” here:

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And check out Kim Shin Rok’s film “Project Y” below:

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