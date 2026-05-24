Watch: Yena, Zhang Hao, And Han Yu Jin Deliver Laughs In 'Knowing Bros' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) featuring Yena, along with AND2BLE’s Zhang Hao and Han Yu Jin!

On May 23, the popular variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature Cristina, Yena, Zhang Hao, and Han Yu Jin as guests.

Zhang Hao and Han Yu Jin, who previously belonged to the “BOYS PLANET” project group ZEROBASEONE and are currently gearing up to debut in the new boy group AND2BLE, are labelmates with Yena under YH Entertainment (formerly Yuehua Entertainment).

In the newly released preview, Yena and Zhang Hao both attempt to imitate Cristina’s famous manner of speech, with Yena trying to do an impression of Cristina while singing her hit song “Catch Catch.”

Later, Zhang Hao recalls that there were times during his trainee days where things got so hard that he wanted to go back to China. Yena then shares that “back in my day,” she was actually more worried that the company would send her home and would plead, “Please don’t send me home. I’ll work hard.” Amused, Seo Jang Hoon asks about their age difference, and Yena is surprised to learn that she’s only one year older than Zhang Hao.

Next, Han Yu Jin reveals that he used to play soccer when he was a child. Referring to his handsome looks, he goes on to recall that he was told, “Why would you play soccer with that face?” Lee Soo Geun makes everyone laugh by joking, “You must not have been good at soccer.”

When Zhang Hao remarks, “You can only make a living off of your looks until age 35,” Han Yu Jin responds, “I still have 15 years left, though.”

Check out the full preview below!

The next episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on May 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now