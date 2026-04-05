Watch: AND2BLE Launches Official Social Media Accounts With New Debut Teaser

YH Entertainment’s upcoming boy group AND2BLE is now on social media!

On April 6 at midnight KST, YH Entertainment released an official logo motion teaser for AND2BLE, their new five-member boy group consisting of former ZEROBASEONE members Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin, along with former EVNNE member Yoo Seung Eon.

AND2BLE, who had already opened an official Instagram account, also launched a number of new social media accounts. In addition to Instagram, you can now find the group on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Weibo, BiliBili, and Douyin.

Check out AND2BLE’s new logo motion teaser—and follow the group on their official social media accounts—below!

AND2BLE is currently gearing up to debut on May 26.

While you wait for AND2BLE’s debut, watch Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin in “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” below:

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Top Left Photo Credit: KCON USA