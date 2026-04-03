Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, And Han Yu Jin Confirmed To Debut In 5-Member Group AND2BLE With Yoo Seung Eon

YH Entertainment’s upcoming boy group AND2BLE has confirmed its member lineup.

On April 3, News1 reported that former ZEROBASEONE members Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin along with former EVNNE member Yoo Seung Eon will be debuting as a five-member group.

In response to the report, a representative of YH Entertainment confirmed, “YH Entertainment’s new boy group will debut as a five-member group with Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Han Yu Jin, and the final addition of Yoo Seung Eon.”

Named AND2BLE, the new boy group is currently gearing up to debut in May.

Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: KCON USA, EVNNE