So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho's New Action Drama 'Agent Kim Reactivated' Confirms Premiere Date

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” is gearing up to premiere next month!

“Agent Kim Reactiviated” is an action revenge drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), the most ordinary dad in the world who becomes the most dangerous man in the world to save his one and only beloved daughter.

The upcoming drama will be written by Nam Dae Joong of “The Last Ride,” “Love Reset,” “The First Ride,” and more, while director Lee Seung Young of “Wonderful World,” “Tracer,” and “Voice 2” and director Lee So Eun will be helming the project. Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Agent Kim Reactivated” shared a behind-the-scenes look at the drama’s script reading.

So Ji Sub stars as the titular Manager Kim, who is Min Ji’s father. Though he appears to an ordinary employee at a small savings bank, he is actually a former North Korean special operative—an elite, blacklisted agent whose very existence must remain hidden in the South. So Ji Sub portrayed both a heartwarming nature as a father as well as his character’s cold charisma, showcasing his wide acting spectrum.

Choi Dae Hoon plays Sung Han Soo, Tae Hoon’s father and a former taekwondo gold medalist who now runs a neighborhood taekwondo studio. Choi Dae Hoon impressed with both his comical and reliable acting, showcasing great chemistry with So Ji Sub and Yoon Kyung Ho.

Yoon Kyung Ho takes on the role of Park Jin Chul, a once-legendary force on the battlefield who was said to be beyond the nation’s control. Yet despite his formidable past, nothing makes him prouder than being known simply as “Da Bin’s dad,” revealing his softer side as a devoted father. He realistic portrayed a father, showcasing hilarious banter with Choi Dae Hoon.

Joo Sang Wook plays Ju Kang Chan, Juhak Construction’s chairman who resolves everything with money and violence. Joo Sang Wook added great tension to the set with his powerful presence.

Son Naeun will take on the role of Sang Ah, Manager Kim’s Gen Z coworker who is hiding a secret. Son Naeun expressed her character’s various charms including her mysterious nature, raising intrigue.

Kim Sung Kyu takes on the role of agent Kang Sung, who was dispatched to South Korea after receiving a secret mission from North Korea. With his low voice and sharp gaze, Kim Sung Kyu immersively portrayed his character.

The production team asked viewers to show great interest in “Agent Kim Reactivated,” which will impress with the cast’s passionate acting.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26. Check out a teaser for the drama here, and stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” below:

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Also watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” on Viki:

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