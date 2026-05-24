Watch: Yu Jae Seok, Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, And Ji Ye Eun Critique Each Other's Dishes In “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is gearing up to welcome guests!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

Ahead of the premiere of “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” the four hosts gather together to taste test the B&B’s potential menu options.

First, Byeon Woo Seok offers his rolled omelette. The others jokingly start off by saying, “Don’t get offended,” as they prepare to give their honest food critiques. They conclude, “It’s just a plain rolled omelet,” taking a neutral stance.

Ji Ye Eun offers spicy stir-fried pork, which she proudly presents. Yu Jae Seok critiques honestly, “Don’t take this the wrong way. If a restaurant served me this, I wouldn’t go there again,” adding, “It’s good, but I wouldn’t want to come back for more.” Lee Kwang Soo jokingly only offers it a one and a half star review.

Although the cast playfully repeats, “Don’t be offended,” before tasting Lee Kwang Soo’s kimchi stew, the others only have positive compliments for his cooking.

Last but not least, the staff members taste Yu Jae Seok’s breakfast sandwich, which leaves the members in shock at how untasty it is. Lee Kwang Soo comments, “If I were to rank it, this would be in fourth place.” Laughing, Yu Jae Seok can’t help but agree after tasting his sandwich. As critiques continue to rain down, Yu Jae Seok hilariously cuts them off by suddenly reminding Byeon Woo Seok that it’s time for him to leave.

Watch the teaser below:

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere on May 26.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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