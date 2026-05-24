Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 4

ILLIT’s “It’s Me” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Last week’s champion, CORTIS’s “REDRED,” is down one spot to No. 2 this week.

There are two new songs in the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” the title track from their new mini album of the same name. “Heavy Serenade” is a “mixx pop” song that meshes the pop genre with elements of electronic music. Singer-songwriter HANRORO wrote the lyrics, which express deep and definite love.

aespa’s “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” featuring G-Dragon, a pre-released track from their upcoming second full album “LEMONADE,” debuts at No. 5. “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” is a hip hop-based dance track that delivers an overwhelming sense of presence with its grand synth bass sounds and heavy hook.

Singles Music Chart - May 2026, Week 4 1 (+1) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (new) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (–) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (new) WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon) Album: WDA (Whole Different Animal) Artist/Band: aespa Music: Abernathy, Smitty, Ryan Jhun, G-Dragon Lyrics: Jvde, G-Dragon Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-1) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-4) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart Album: FLOWERING Artist/Band: AKMU Music: Lee Chanhyuk Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Rock Chart Info 3 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-1) CHOOM Album: CHOOM Artist/Band: BABYMONSTER Music: YG, P.K, DEE.P, 2K, Hall, Kim Min Gu Lyrics: YG, Aquilina, CHOICE37, Hall, Kim Min Gu, Wikström, Malaynah Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 7 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-3) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-2) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-2) SWIM BTS 12 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 13 (-3) Ode to Love NCT WISH 14 (new) 똑똑똑 (ddok ddok ddok) BOYNEXTDOOR 15 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 16 (-5) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS 17 (-4) 하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You) TXT 18 (-2) Drowning WOODZ 19 (new) WAY 2 U FLARE U 20 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 21 (-1) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 22 (-3) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 23 (-8) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 24 (-1) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 25 (+1) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 26 (-8) Flashback N.Flying 27 (new) POSE! (姿態) YOUNITE 28 (new) 두근대 (Doogeundae) ChaDongHyeop 29 (+2) ZAP Billlie 30 (-5) Love Love Love Epik High 31 (+1) Born Savage PLAVE 32 (-8) CELEBRATION LE SSERAFIM 33 (+12) STAR TRAIL StelLive 34 (new) EVERLOVE Park Jinyoung 35 (+1) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY 36 (+1) Mmchk NEXZ 37 (+5) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 38 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé 39 (–) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 40 (-5) Who is she KISS OF LIFE 41 (-3) TA TA KIIRAS 42 (+1) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 43 (-10) Rush Rush YUHZ 44 (new) 비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu)) Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon 45 (+3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 46 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 47 (-3) 떠나가요, 떠나지마요 : 시대를 초월한 마음 (Leave Me, Don′t Go) gitae, Baek Ye Seul 48 (+1) GO BLACKPINK 49 (-15) AWAKE CRAVITY 50 (new) SOUTHSIDE FREESTYLE BewhY





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%