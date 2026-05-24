Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 4
ILLIT’s “It’s Me” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ILLIT!
Last week’s champion, CORTIS’s “REDRED,” is down one spot to No. 2 this week.
There are two new songs in the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” the title track from their new mini album of the same name. “Heavy Serenade” is a “mixx pop” song that meshes the pop genre with elements of electronic music. Singer-songwriter HANRORO wrote the lyrics, which express deep and definite love.
aespa’s “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” featuring G-Dragon, a pre-released track from their upcoming second full album “LEMONADE,” debuts at No. 5. “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” is a hip hop-based dance track that delivers an overwhelming sense of presence with its grand synth bass sounds and heavy hook.
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1 (+1) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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2 (-1) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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3 (new) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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4 (–) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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5 (new) WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon)
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
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6 (-1) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (-4) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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8 (-1) CHOOM
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
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9 (-3) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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10 (-2) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|SWIM
|BTS
|12 (–)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|13 (-3)
|Ode to Love
|NCT WISH
|14 (new)
|똑똑똑 (ddok ddok ddok)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|15 (-1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|16 (-5)
|널 따라가 (You, You)
|TWS
|17 (-4)
|하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You)
|TXT
|18 (-2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (new)
|WAY 2 U
|FLARE U
|20 (-3)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|21 (-1)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|22 (-3)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|23 (-8)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|24 (-1)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|25 (+1)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|26 (-8)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|27 (new)
|POSE! (姿態)
|YOUNITE
|28 (new)
|두근대 (Doogeundae)
|ChaDongHyeop
|29 (+2)
|ZAP
|Billlie
|30 (-5)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|31 (+1)
|Born Savage
|PLAVE
|32 (-8)
|CELEBRATION
|LE SSERAFIM
|33 (+12)
|STAR TRAIL
|StelLive
|34 (new)
|EVERLOVE
|Park Jinyoung
|35 (+1)
|THAT’S A NO NO
|ITZY
|36 (+1)
|Mmchk
|NEXZ
|37 (+5)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|38 (+2)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|39 (–)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|40 (-5)
|Who is she
|KISS OF LIFE
|41 (-3)
|TA TA
|KIIRAS
|42 (+1)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|43 (-10)
|Rush Rush
|YUHZ
|44 (new)
|비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu))
|Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon
|45 (+3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|46 (+1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|47 (-3)
|떠나가요, 떠나지마요 : 시대를 초월한 마음 (Leave Me, Don′t Go)
|gitae, Baek Ye Seul
|48 (+1)
|GO
|BLACKPINK
|49 (-15)
|AWAKE
|CRAVITY
|50 (new)
|SOUTHSIDE FREESTYLE
|BewhY
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%