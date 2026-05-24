Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 4

Music
May 24, 2026
by edward1849

ILLIT’s “It’s Me” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ILLIT!

Last week’s champion, CORTIS’s “REDRED,” is down one spot to No. 2 this week.

There are two new songs in the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” the title track from their new mini album of the same name. “Heavy Serenade” is a “mixx pop” song that meshes the pop genre with elements of electronic music. Singer-songwriter HANRORO wrote the lyrics, which express deep and definite love.

aespa’s “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” featuring G-Dragon, a pre-released track from their upcoming second full album “LEMONADE,” debuts at No. 5. “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” is a hip hop-based dance track that delivers an overwhelming sense of presence with its grand synth bass sounds and heavy hook.

Singles Music Chart - May 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (+1) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (-1) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (new) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (new) WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon)
    Image of WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon)
    Album: WDA (Whole Different Animal)
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Abernathy, Smitty, Ryan Jhun, G-Dragon
    • Lyrics: Jvde, G-Dragon
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-4) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Image of Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Album: FLOWERING
    Artist/Band: AKMU
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (-1) CHOOM
    Image of CHOOM
    Album: CHOOM
    Artist/Band: BABYMONSTER
    • Music: YG, P.K, DEE.P, 2K, Hall, Kim Min Gu
    • Lyrics: YG, Aquilina, CHOICE37, Hall, Kim Min Gu, Wikström, Malaynah
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-3) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-2) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-2) SWIM BTS
12 (–) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
13 (-3) Ode to Love NCT WISH
14 (new) 똑똑똑 (ddok ddok ddok) BOYNEXTDOOR
15 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
16 (-5) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS
17 (-4) 하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You) TXT
18 (-2) Drowning WOODZ
19 (new) WAY 2 U FLARE U
20 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
21 (-1) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
22 (-3) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
23 (-8) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
24 (-1) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
25 (+1) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
26 (-8) Flashback N.Flying
27 (new) POSE! (姿態) YOUNITE
28 (new) 두근대 (Doogeundae) ChaDongHyeop
29 (+2) ZAP Billlie
30 (-5) Love Love Love Epik High
31 (+1) Born Savage PLAVE
32 (-8) CELEBRATION LE SSERAFIM
33 (+12) STAR TRAIL StelLive
34 (new) EVERLOVE Park Jinyoung
35 (+1) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY
36 (+1) Mmchk NEXZ
37 (+5) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
38 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé
39 (–) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
40 (-5) Who is she KISS OF LIFE
41 (-3) TA TA KIIRAS
42 (+1) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
43 (-10) Rush Rush YUHZ
44 (new) 비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu)) Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon
45 (+3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
46 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
47 (-3) 떠나가요, 떠나지마요 : 시대를 초월한 마음 (Leave Me, Don′t Go) gitae, Baek Ye Seul
48 (+1) GO BLACKPINK
49 (-15) AWAKE CRAVITY
50 (new) SOUTHSIDE FREESTYLE BewhY


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

AKMU
BABYMONSTER
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

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