'Perfect Crown' And Park Ji Hoon Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Perfect Crown” and “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its final week on air, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to “Perfect Crown” topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, both of its leads ranked high on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where IU and Byeon Woo Seok took No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

No. 1 on the actor list went to Park Ji Hoon, the star of tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” which jumped to No. 2 on this week’s drama list.

The next spots on both lists went to SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis,” which rose to No. 3 on the drama list. Meanwhile, leads Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s new series “The WONDERfools” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s drama list, while stars Park Eun Bin and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo entered the actor list at No. 6 and No. 9 respectively.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” took No. 5 on the drama list, and star Koo Kyo Hwan made the actor list at No. 10.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “The Scarecrow” held onto its spot at No. 6 on the drama list.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” stayed strong at No. 7 on the drama list, with leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung taking No. 7 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” SBS “My Royal Nemesis” Netflix “The WONDERfools” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” ENA “The Scarecrow” tvN “Filing for Love” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” SBS “Sold Out on You” Netflix “If Wishes Could Kill”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Heo Nam Jun (“My Royal Nemesis”) Park Eun Bin (“The WONDERfools”) Shin Hae Sun (“Filing for Love”) Gong Myoung (“Filing for Love”) Cha Eun Woo (“The WONDERfools”) Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”)

Start watching “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “The Scarecrow” here:

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And “Filing for Love” below!

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