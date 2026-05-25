Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Bring Intense Action To Life In “Fifties Professionals” Making-Of Video

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a new making-of video!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The newly released making-of clip captures the cast’s focus and teamwork on set, particularly during the drama’s action-heavy sequences.

Shin Ha Kyun is seen meticulously rehearsing his choreography during individual action shoots. Even after filming his scenes, he immediately checks on the condition of fellow actors before returning to practice his movements again.

Meanwhile, Oh Jung Se works closely with the director to fine-tune the details of his character’s movements. From timidly opening a door to awkwardly getting caught by the foot and falling, he carefully syncs each action beat to his character’s personality. In contrast to his clumsy on-screen persona, he also impresses on set by quickly mastering the stunt team’s choreography and executing the action sequences with ease during rehearsals.

Heo Sung Tae brings a lighter energy to the set, focusing on comedic ad-libs alongside co-star Lee Hak Joo.

The video also showcases the cast filming large-scale action scenes in the rain. Between takes, the three actors remain deeply focused, constantly discussing choreography, throwing themselves fully into the physical performances, and rehearsing with intensity.

Watch the full video below!

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes of the drama below:

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