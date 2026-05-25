Jung Woo Sung, Jung Sung Il, And Wi Ha Joon Confirmed To Star In New Action Historical Film

A hard-boiled action historical film is officially on the way!

The production team of the upcoming film “Sal Saeng Bu” (literal title) officially confirmed the movie’s production and announced the casting of Jung Woo Sung, Jung Sung Il, and Wi Ha Joon. Although Bae Sung Woo was previously reported to be part of the lineup, his name was absent from the official press release.

“Sal Saeng Bu” refers to a “kill list” document written by Han Myeong Hoe during the Gyeyu Purge, the coup led by Grand Prince Suyang. In order to eliminate political rivals, Han Myeong Hoe categorized officials based on their past actions and the possibility of recruiting them, determining who would live and who would die.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Sal Saeng Bu” is a hard-boiled action historical film that follows a girl named Lee Hwa, who loses everything during the Gyeyu Purge and sets out on a path of revenge to kill Han Myeong Hoe, the strategist who created the “kill list.”

Jung Woo Sung will star as the ruthless strategist Han Myeong Hoe, who orchestrates the bloody purge and personally drafts the kill list. Jung Sung Il will play Ban Seok, a member of the secret organization Hwajeopmong, which was formed to assassinate Han Myeong Hoe and the officials involved in the rebellion. Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon will make a special appearance as Prince Suyang, a fiercely ambitious royal convinced that he is destined to claim the throne.

Meanwhile, casting is currently underway for Lee Hwa—the young woman who chooses the path of a night demon in pursuit of revenge against Han Myeong Hoe—as well as the five female members of the assassin group Hwajeopmong.

The film will be directed by Kim Hong Sun, known for “Project Wolf Hunting” and Season 3 of “Gangs of London.”

“The Kill List” is currently in pre-production with the goal of beginning filming within the year after finalizing the remaining cast lineup in the first half of 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates on the film!

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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