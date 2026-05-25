Park Ji Hoon Seeks Jin Goo’s Help To Save His Mother’s Food Truck Business In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Kang Sung Jae leaves Gangrim Outpost and returns home to his family for the first time in a while. He begins a special mission to revive his mother Gong Su Yeon (Seo Jung Yeon’s) struggling food truck business.

So far, Kang Sung Jae has led an extraordinary military life since being assigned to Gangrim Outpost. Guided by Guardian, he embarked on the “path of a chef,” receiving various skills and recipes that revolutionized the outpost’s food menu.

Kang Sung Jae transformed the hellish meals caused by Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae), who had no sense of taste, into heavenly dishes that greatly satisfied the soldiers. His reputation has continued to rise after impressing not only high-ranking officials and lawmakers who suddenly visited Gangrim Outpost, but even North Korean civilians with his cooking.

The newly released photos capture Kang Sung Jae reuniting with his mother while on military leave. Saluting her confidently, he chats with a much more relaxed expression on his face. His warm and charming demeanor around his mother is a complete contrast to his image as the ace cook soldier of Gangrim Outpost.

However, the heartwarming family moment is short-lived, as Sung Jae soon finds himself shocked by an unexpected situation. Instead of customers, his mother’s food truck is completely empty, with only flies buzzing around.

As a result, Kang Sung Jae, already recognized as the best cook at Gangrim Outpost, not only personally tastes his mother’s cooking to identify the problem, but also struggles to recover the secret recipe for the tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) his father used to make. He plans to seek help from the owner of a famous tteokbokki restaurant (Jin Goo), whose flavor closely resembles his father’s recipe, and actively asks him to teach him his techniques.

Attention is focused on whether Kang Sung Jae, armed with his short but impactful experience as a military cook, will be able to save not only the Gangrim Outpost menu, but also his mother’s food truck business.

Episode 5 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on May 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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