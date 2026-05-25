Watch: Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ji Ye Eun Barely Keep Up With Endless Chaos In 'Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!'

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” has unveiled a fun new introduction video spotlighting its four chaotic staff members!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

In the newly released video, Yu Jae Seok is introduced as a “Netflix veteran” but a “complete rookie when it comes to camping.” As the first-time boss of the campsite, he is constantly running around, earning the title of the camp’s ultimate busybody. Clips of him groaning, “I can’t do this anymore,” and “This is so chaotic,” hilariously foreshadow the hectic reality awaiting the team.

Lee Kwang Soo is introduced as the B&B’s head chef, but the teaser quickly casts doubt on his culinary expertise when he is caught secretly sprinkling mysterious ingredients—presumably MSG—into his cooking. True to form, he also keeps everyone entertained with his signature witty banter and even breaks out his iconic “mosquito dance.”

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok is described as the team’s source of “healing energy,” though the teaser also labels him “gentle but hopelessly clumsy.” One hilarious scene shows him completely failing at chopping firewood, while the show also dubs him the team’s “official crybaby,” raising curiosity about what emotional moments might bring him to tears.

As the youngest member of the team, Ji Ye Eun effortlessly charms guests with her lovable and easygoing personality. Introduced as the camp’s mood-maker, she also proves herself to be impressively quick and capable, smoothly handling tasks around the campsite thanks to her previous experience in a similar role on “Kian’s Bizarre B&B.”

The teaser wraps up with all four members overwhelmed by their endless workload and lack of time. “We don’t even have time to make lunch,” Lee Kwang Soo complains, while Byeon Woo Seok adds, “We still need to go grocery shopping.” Ji Ye Eun jokingly protests, “So we’re not even allowed one iced latte?” before Yu Jae Seok sends everyone into laughter by declaring, “Let’s just go without brushing our teeth.” The teaser ends with the exhausted team burying their heads in frustration and screaming, perfectly previewing the nonstop chaos awaiting viewers.

Check out the teaser below!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is set to premiere on May 26.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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