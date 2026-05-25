2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Announces Date And Venue
Get ready for the return of SBS’s Gayo Daejeon Summer!
On May 25, SBS officially announced that the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer will take place on August 9 at KINTEX in Goyang.
First launched in 1996, SBS Gayo Daejeon had traditionally been held as a year-end music festival since 2007, usually around Christmas. However, beginning in 2024, SBS expanded the event into a biannual festival format by launching the first-ever summer edition.
Are you excited for this year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer? Stay tuned for updates on the artist lineup!