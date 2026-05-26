"KPop Demon Hunters" Wins 4 Awards At 2026 American Music Awards
“KPop Demon Hunters” continues its winning streak!
On May 25 local time, the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place in Las Vegas.
“Golden,” sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami—the singing voices of HUNTR/X—took home the award for Song of the Year at this year’s AMAs.
Watch the trio accept their award:
“KPop Demon Hunters” further snagged the award for Best Soundtrack.
The vocal trio also won Best Vocal Performance for their song “Golden.”
“Golden” further won Best Pop Song.
Congratulations to EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami!