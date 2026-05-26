'KPop Demon Hunters' Wins 4 Awards At 2026 American Music Awards

“KPop Demon Hunters” continues its winning streak!

On May 25 local time, the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place in Las Vegas.

“Golden,” sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami—the singing voices of HUNTR/X—took home the award for Song of the Year at this year’s AMAs.

"Golden" was #1 on your playlist and now it's taking home Song of the Year at the #AMAs! Congrats to The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami! pic.twitter.com/S5Pt8OC71w — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Watch the trio accept their award:

“KPop Demon Hunters” further snagged the award for Best Soundtrack.

…and the #AMAs award for Best Soundtrack goes to… KPop Demon Hunters! pic.twitter.com/rJSv0bkPVJ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

The vocal trio also won Best Vocal Performance for their song “Golden.”

Those vocals just won The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami the #AMAs for Best Vocal Performance for "Golden"! pic.twitter.com/fy7Y92jbz6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

“Golden” further won Best Pop Song.

"Golden" is the winner for Best Pop Song! #AMAs



Congrats to The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TICbBJ4eJx — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Congratulations to EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami!