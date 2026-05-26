'Colony' Becomes Fastest 2026 Film To Surpass 2 Million Moviegoers At Korean Box Office

“Colony” is quickly gaining widespread popularity!

According to the Korean Film Council’s (KOFIC) Korean Box Office Information (KOBIS), “Colony” garnered over 2 million moviegoers in just five days, making it the fastest film released in 2026 to reach 2 million moviegoers at the Korean Box Office, outpacing “The King’s Warden,” “Salmokji: Whispering Waters,” “Project Hail Mary,” and more. Previously, “Colony” also became the fastest film of 2026 to surpass 1 million moviegoers.

Furthermore, “Colony” achieved this new milestone one day faster than the 2025 hit film “My Daughter Is a Zombie,” raising anticipation for what records “Colony” will continue to set.

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” is a zombie film about survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to a rapidly mutating virus as they face the ever-growing threat of the infected, who evolve in unpredictable ways. The star-studded cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Go Soo.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Colony”!

Watch Ji Chang Wook on his new variety show “Kumusta” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Jun Ji Hyun in “Jirisan” below:

Watch Now