KATSEYE Wins 3 Awards At 2026 American Music Awards

KATSEYE has won at the American Music Awards!

On May 25 local time, the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place in Las Vegas.

After making their American Music Awards red carpet debut, KATSEYE took home the award for New Artist of the Year. The girl group also performed their latest single “Pinky Up” at the awards ceremony.

Watch KATSEYE accept the award below:

The girl group also won the Breakthrough Pop Artist award.

The Best Music Video award also went to KATSEYE for their “Gnarly” music video.

And the Best Music Video award goes to….@katseyeworld for “Gnarly”! 🎥 🎶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dTKMMnYsvN — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Congratulations to KATSEYE!